First evacuated Afghan refugees arrive in Arizona for resettlement

Gov. Doug Ducey says the state has received its first group of recently evacuated Afghan refugees to be resettled in Arizona.

Ducey said in a tweet overnight that the group arrived on the night of Aug. 29 and "we know there are more on their way. "

The Republican governor noted the refugees were vetted through background checks.

He said the U.S. must keep its promises to the people who helped the American military in Afghanistan.

Tens of thousands of Afghans have been evacuated from their country with the end of the United States’ longest war. Many helped the U.S. military as interpreters and in other roles.

Ducey did not say how many were in the group.

The Arizona office of the International Rescue Committee says its nonprofit agency on Sunday received 18 recently evacuated Afghan refugees for resettlement.

Spokesman Stanford Prescott say details about the evacuees are being withheld for their safety.

Prescott says that before the evacuation the committee’s Arizona office was receiving Afghan refugees including military translators through normal resettlement pathways.

