Afghan interpreter who helped rescue President Biden years ago asking to be rescued

By
Published 
Updated 46 mins ago
U.S.
FOX 10 Phoenix

Afghan interpreter who helped rescue President Biden years ago asking to be rescued

A Valley Veteran who helped rescue then-Senator Joe Biden and others during a snowstorm in Afghanistan in 2008 is calling for the President to bring an Afghan interpreter home after he helped in the rescue mission.

PHOENIX - An Afghan interpreter is calling on President Joe Biden to get him out of Afghanistan as he’s hiding from the Taliban.

His request comes more than a decade after he helped rescue the President, who was a Senator at the time, during a blizzard.

A former lieutenant with the Arizona National Guard who was involved in the 2008 rescue is hoping the President answers the call.

"To leave an American interpreter in Afghanistan is a death sentence," said Cpt. Dennis Chamberlain (Ret.), who was with the Arizona National Guard's 1st Battalion, 158th Infantry Regiment.

He's heartbroken for the Afghan interpreter, Mohammed, after remembering how he helped him.

13 years ago, then U.S. Senators Joe Biden, John Kerry and Chuck Hagel were stranded in a remote valley of Afghanistan. They were on board two helicopters forced to land in a snowstorm.

Chamberlain and his platoon made the trek to rescue the Senators and he remembers how Mohammed helped them.

"Two Black Hawk helicopters sitting on the mountain in Afghanistan would draw a certain amount of attention. He was key in communicating our military mission to the local nationals away from our security perimeter and away from the VIP helicopters," Chamberlain said.

While Mohammed stood with other Afghan soldiers on one side of the helicopters, the 82nd Airborne protected the other side.

Photo courtesy of Brian Genthe

  (Photo courtesy: Brian Genthe)

30 hours in the freezing temperatures passed until the U.S. military got the helicopters back in the air, but now, Mohammed is one of many Afghan allies left behind, as the U.S. ended its 20-year military campaign in Afghanistan on Aug. 30.

"We will get you out. We will honor your service and we're committed to doing exactly that," said Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, in response to Afghan partners like Mohammed.

"I would expect the President to treat him like a soldier, to treat him like a U.S. citizen and to do everything in his power to bring him home," Chamberlain said.

Mohammed says his Visa application is held up because records he needed were lost by a contractor he was working for, then the Taliban took over.

This story was reported on from Phoenix, Arizona.

