Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
7
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Yuma County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Valley man allegedly killed his estranged wife; Greer Fire continues to grow l Morning News Brief

By
Published  May 16, 2025 10:06am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Friday, May 16, 2025. (MCSO; AZ Dept. of Forestry and Fire Management; Phoenix Zoo)

A Valley man accused of killing his estranged wife was arrested; the Greer Fire continues to grow in eastern Arizona; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 16. 

1. Brutal murder arrest

Featured

Arizona man allegedly beat estranged wife to death with baseball bat
article

Arizona man allegedly beat estranged wife to death with baseball bat

Prosecutors say 56-year-old Brandon Gregory beat Alison Gregory to death with a baseball bat before fleeing to Mohave County where he was arrested.

2. Greer Fire latest

Featured

Greer Fire forces evacuations in eastern Arizona as high winds fuel its growth
article

Greer Fire forces evacuations in eastern Arizona as high winds fuel its growth

The Greer Fire sparked on May 13 and has grown to over 12,000 acres. Multiple structures have reportedly been destroyed. Hundreds of Apache County residents have been ordered to evacuate.

3. Rest in peace

Featured

Phoenix Zoo mourns Mystic the Mountain Lion
article

Phoenix Zoo mourns Mystic the Mountain Lion

The Phoenix Zoo is mourning the loss of Mystic the Mountain Lion just months after losing her sister.

4. Suns sued by employee

Featured

Phoenix Suns employee sues team, claiming retaliation over alleged security breaches
article

Phoenix Suns employee sues team, claiming retaliation over alleged security breaches

The lawsuit claims the Suns failed multiple security audits, including two from the Phoenix Police Department, where plain-clothed officers were able to get weapons through arena security.

5. Pope sounds off

Featured

New pope shares thoughts on gay marriage, abortion
article

New pope shares thoughts on gay marriage, abortion

Pope Leo XIV outlined a clear Catholic teaching on marriage and abortion Friday.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Sunny and warm Friday in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Sunny and warm Friday in Phoenix

A sunny and warm Friday in Phoenix with a high in the 90s.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews