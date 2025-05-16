Valley man allegedly killed his estranged wife; Greer Fire continues to grow l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Friday, May 16, 2025. (MCSO; AZ Dept. of Forestry and Fire Management; Phoenix Zoo)
A Valley man accused of killing his estranged wife was arrested; the Greer Fire continues to grow in eastern Arizona; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 16.
1. Brutal murder arrest
Prosecutors say 56-year-old Brandon Gregory beat Alison Gregory to death with a baseball bat before fleeing to Mohave County where he was arrested.
2. Greer Fire latest
The Greer Fire sparked on May 13 and has grown to over 12,000 acres. Multiple structures have reportedly been destroyed. Hundreds of Apache County residents have been ordered to evacuate.
3. Rest in peace
The Phoenix Zoo is mourning the loss of Mystic the Mountain Lion just months after losing her sister.
4. Suns sued by employee
The lawsuit claims the Suns failed multiple security audits, including two from the Phoenix Police Department, where plain-clothed officers were able to get weapons through arena security.
5. Pope sounds off
Pope Leo XIV outlined a clear Catholic teaching on marriage and abortion Friday.
Today's weather
A sunny and warm Friday in Phoenix with a high in the 90s.