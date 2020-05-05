Valley man creates nationwide virtual 5K to fight child hunger

When COVID-19 hit the Valley, Derek Zinser was laid off, but even though he's out of work, he's been busy finding ways to give back.

"Being self-quarantined has been difficult, so it kind of gives me something to look forward to during the day... it gives me motivation," he said.

Zinser partnered with the non-profit organization, No Kid Hungry, by hosting a nationwide virtual 5K to feed hungry children.

"These kids and these parents are used to having meals provided the school and so when that's not the case, no Kid Hungry is amazing because they provide meals for kids during school, after school and then during the summertime," he said.

While many people are still in self-quarantine and practicing social distancing, Zinser says the

"Whether it's a walk around Tempe Beach Park or wherever it is," he said. "Anybody could run and you can just pick your favorite 5k route in your neighborhood."

In over 25 different states, more than 160 people registered for the COVID-19 virtual 5K. Zinser says the donation goal of the No Kid Hungry Virtual 5K is $25,000.

