Valley man missing since last Saturday; car found in Tonto National Forest
PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who has been missing since Dec. 19.
Jesus Rodriguez was last seen at his sister's home in Chandler, where he borrowed her car so he could see a friend, officials say. He never returned.
The car, a blue 2007 Toyota Camry, was later found on Forest Road 388 near Camp Creek Wash in the Tonto National Forest, officials said.
Rodriguez was last seen wearing a teal T-shirt with the text "FINE$$E UNIVERSITY", gray jeans, and black and white Nike shoes. He has tattoos on his left hand, right inner forearm and on both eyes, as well as a body piercing near his right eye.
He is a 5'6", 180-pound Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
