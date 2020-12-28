Search continues for missing Chandler man; vehicle was found in Tonto National Forest

A Chandler man is still missing after more than a week and his family is pleading for the public's help as authorities continue to search for the father of four.

34-year-old Jesus Rodriguez was last seen on Dec. 19 and on Dec. 24, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office notified the public about his disappearance, but there's still no sign of him and his loved ones fear the worst.

"We're trying to stick together and we're thinking maybe he isn't here. So we're trying to be strong for that," said Rodriguez's niece, Jasmin Garcia.

Rodriguez's family is trying to stay optimistic.

Garcia says her uncle had been hallucinating on Dec. 19, the day he was last seen at his sister's Chandler home.

"I guess he had took a nap, and he woke up and he said that he was fine. He was feeling okay. And he asked for the keys and they asked him, 'like, are you sure you're okay?' And he said he was fine. So they let him leave. And after that, they didn't see him again."

Rodriguez told his family he went to see a friend, but MCSO says the car he borrowed, a 2007 Toyota Camry, was found damaged on Forest Road 388 near Camp Creek Wash in the Tonto National Forest.

"Like the bumper wasn't even off where the car was found. It's like very suspicious where the car was left and how it was parked, like it was really, really suspicious," said Garcia.

Garcia says her uncle never goes to camp sites and authorities found what appeared to be his shoe prints near the car.

Jesus Rodriguez (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Rodriguez was last seen wearing a teal colored t-shirt with the words "Fine$$e University, gray jeans, and black and white Nike shoes. He is 5' 6" tall, with brown eyes and brown hair, weighing 180 pounds. MCSO says Jesus has tattoos on his left hand, right inner forearm, and both eyelids. There's also a body piercing by his right eye.

His daughters grow more worried by the day and Garcia says she is hoping and praying for the best.

"That I love him and I'm sorry we were always arguing.. and he's the best uncle in the world. We just want him home."

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-TIPS (8477).

