Valley Metro light rail experiencing delays after train derails in Downtown Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
PHOENIX - Travelers taking the light rail can expect to see some delays due to a crash and derailment involving one of the trains in downtown Phoenix.

The collision happened at the McDowell and Central Avenue stop, and both the eastbound and westbound routes are experiencing delays.

Officials have not explained what led up to the crash or whether anyone was hurt.

