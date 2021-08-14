Valley Metro light rail experiencing delays after train derails in Downtown Phoenix

article

Travelers taking the light rail can expect to see some delays due to a crash and derailment involving one of the trains in downtown Phoenix.

The collision happened at the McDowell and Central Avenue stop, and both the eastbound and westbound routes are experiencing delays.

Officials have not explained what led up to the crash or whether anyone was hurt.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







