Valley police chase ends in crash in Glendale

A Valley-wide police pursuit came to an abrupt end on Nov. 10 after a carjacking suspect crashed into another vehicle while on the run from Maricopa County authorities.

The suspect had reportedly assaulted a woman and stole her car at a hotel near Scottsdale and Indian Bend roads.

He was spotted 40 miles away in Goodyear, and after a chase that crossed the Loop 303, the 101 and I-10, he eventually lost control and rear-ended a car near 75th Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale.

The suspect ran away but was later taken into custody by a Goodyear Police K-9. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

