Valley teen launches clothing line made for men, women of every size

17-year-old Cheyanne Powell says she's always loved fashion.

"She used to always dress me up and I guess it just kept going," she said.

She said it was only natural for her to launch her own clothing line with her mom.

"We make everything, we make men's clothing," she said.

Her line is called Lyndon Couture.

"We try to make bold statements in our clothing," she said.

They're focusing their attention on clothing for men and women of every size and shape because they say everyone deserves to feel fashionable.

"We're selling confidence, more than just clothes," Powell said. "We want to make women my size and my mom's size and even bigger or smaller just feel beautiful."