Valley woman visits family in San Francisco only to be met with wildfires, smoky air

California is in the peak of fire season and already, a record 2.3 million acres have burned. Arizona is not immune to feeling some of the effects of the fires as the sun and moon have been glowing orange and red.

The famed Golden Gate Bridge on Sept. 9 looked eerie under a sky filled with smoke and ash from a nearby wildfire.

A local Valley woman visiting family in San Francisco arrived to the smoke and extreme heat on Sept. 6, saying, "It looks like you’re on the planet Mars with our surroundings here."

Wendie Marlias says she's never seen anything like this -- and she's in the same boat as many as the fires are record-breaking on the West Coast.

"We usually have birds, everywhere. There is a lot of big, overgrown trees and it's just been silence, except for the traffic. It’s just silence," Marlias said.

Where she’s staying doesn’t have air conditioner, which is common for the Bay Area due to its typical cooler weather.



"We had to keep the windows open and the fans running just to get the temperatures to below 90 degrees and then when you go outdoors it’s 104 or 105," she said.

Unfortunately, it wasn't the trip she expected, saying, “We are sheltering in place as much as we can. It’s hard because it’s miserable inside and miserable outside but inside is probably safer because the air quality is a little better."

This story was reported on from Phoenix, Arizona.



