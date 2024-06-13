Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford

Expedition spots only 6 to 8 vaquita porpoises, the most endangered marine mammal

By Daniel Miller
Published  June 13, 2024 12:56pm MST
Pets and Animals
FOX TV Digital Team
532ee66d- article

FILE-Image of a porpoise swimming in an ocean. PLEASE NOTE this is not the vaquita porpoise, only a file photo. (Photo By Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY - Roughly six to eight critically endangered vaquita marina porpoises were seen in 2024 in the Gulf of California. 

Researchers explained to the Associated Press that a couple of the remaining vaquitas — the world’s most endangered marine mammal — possibly moved to another spot in the Gulf, the only location globally where they live.

But this year, Sea Shepherd, a conservation group, told the AP that a similar expedition held May 5-26 sighted roughly a half dozen vaquitas, but no baby vaquitas were seen this year.

RELATED: Manatee spotted in Rhode Island saltwater pond is first known New England sighting since 2016

During a sighting expedition in 2023, experts projected that they saw between 10 and 13 of the tiny porpoises while sailing in the Gulf for almost two weeks. 

Since the animals are small and elusive, the vaquitas often are only viewed from a distance using binoculars, and these sightings are categorized as probable or likely. 

The AP noted that the vaquitas also radiate "clicks" that are heard using sound monitoring tools. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 


 