Verrado residents report more mountain lion sightings

Residents are reporting that mountain lions were seen stalking people and pets in neighborhoods near the White Tank Mountains.

So far, no humans or pets have been hurt, but the encounters have been frightening.

Arizona is known for its desert wildlife, but what would you do if you saw a mountain lion slinking around your neighborhood?

What we know:

Residents in the master-planned community of Verrado, located in Buckeye, have reported mountain lion sightings recently.

Verrado features a community pool and park and a lot of beautiful homes with views of the neighboring White Tank Mountains, which means more wildlife roaming around.

A few residents have reported two different mountain lion sightings recently in the area.

Mountain lions are much bigger than the bobcats and other creatures you may find roaming the area.

Residents say they're nervous and curious as to why the big cats are making their way so far into civilization.

Verrado resident, Kimberly Roberti, who works at the Victory Club right at the White Tank foothills, says she's nervous about the safety of small pets and small children.

"I have two small dogs and I walk them daily and I live really close to where that mountain lion was found, I guess last weekend. So I am concerned and I wonder what it was that caused the mountain lion to come down here and search for food, I assume? There's so many kids. I mean, kids on bikes and just families walking because the weather is nice and at night is when I assume the cats come down to hunt, and so it's just a really scary situation," she said.

What you can do:

