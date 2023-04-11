Veteran spouses being offered full ride to Arizona colleges and universities

A new scholarship is being offered at state universities and colleges giving spouses of military veterans a full ride.

It covers eight semesters of tuition, and fees.

The only requirement is spouses must be seeking their first college degree to qualify.

The director of the Pat Tillman Veterans Center at Arizona State says these men and women often make sacrifices to support their spouses duties in the military. This scholarship finally gives them the opportunity to follow their dreams.

"This is one way that we can say thanks for your service, to our spouses who have put up with so much, who have gone the distance for their service member and their nation," said Shawn Banzhaf with the ASU Pat Tillman Veterans Center.

The state-funded program is now available at all Arizona state universities and colleges.