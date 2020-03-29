Vets urged to access healthcare services online

article

The Department of Veterans Affairs' Palo Alto Health Care System advised patients on Friday to access VA services from home if possible during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Recipients can request prescription refills, sign up for text message reminders about their health care and ask non-urgent questions via video, telephone or the VA's secure online messaging system.

"Due to (coronavirus) precautionary measures and out of concern for our veterans, we are honoring current social isolation and distancing guidelines," said Thomas Fitzgerald III, director of the Palo Alto VA health care system. "Through VA's virtual care tools, we are able to leverage available technology to make sure that our patients and staff are as safe as possible during this time."

Online veterans services can be accessed at myhealth.va.gov or by downloading the VA's video calling, messaging and prescription mobile apps at mobile.va.gov. Patients can also contact the veterans Palo Alto Health Care System at (650) 849-0421 to discuss remote care options and services.