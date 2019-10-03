Vice President Pence attends Southwest Hispanic roundtable during Arizona visit

"It's a great privilege to be able to come here and to meet with so many leaders in the Hispanic community here in Arizona," Vice President Mike Pence said.

Pence says this is an exciting time for the Hispanic-American community. His meeting with the Southwest Hispanic leaders takes place on the onset of Hispanic Heritage Month, a chance, according to Pence, to discuss and create an opportunity that includes more employment.

"Unemployment, [a] 50-year low, but it is now for 17 straight months. It is the lowest unemployment ever recorded for Hispanic Americans, I can tell you personally that President Trump and I couldn't be more proud," he said.

"With an economy that continues to boom, it comes as no surprise that the Hispanic community in our state and nation continues to grow," Gov. Doug Ducey said.

Gov. Ducey and Sen. Martha McSally were also in attendance and are both steadfast supporters of economic growth.

Outside of the First Baptist Church of Scottsdale, a group of supporters watched as the motorcade arrived ahead of the roundtable. They believe Arizona is an important state to the nation's economy and the upcoming 2020 election.

"Especially being a state that's on the Southern border, it's good to have the support," one person said.

"I think it's amazing. I'm a native, I was born here, so any time they come out and want to do amazing things for everyone in our community, we love that," another person said.

After the meeting, the vice president says the takeaway is how proud the Hispanic-American community is here in Arizona.