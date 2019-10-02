Vice President Mike Pence lands in Phoenix for another visit to Arizona

A plane carrying Vice President Mike Pence has landed at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport Wednesday evening.

Wednesday's visit to the Valley marks the second visit to Arizona for Pence. In March, the Vice President visited the state to tout President Donald Trump's border emergency declaration to free up money to build a wall.

Pence is set to celebrate Republican Sen. Martha McSally at a reception Wednesday night. He will take part in a roundtable discussion with Hispanic leaders at a Scottsdale church on Thursday, and head back to Washington, D.C. Thursday evening.