Victim dies nearly a week after downtown Phoenix shooting, police say

The Brief A 21-year-old has died from injuries sustained in the Dec. 28 shooting in downtown Phoenix. Police are working with prosecutors to upgrade charges against 22-year-old Keon Joubert to include homicide. While three women were also wounded in the shooting, their identities and current medical conditions have not been released.



One of the four victims shot in downtown Phoenix last week has died from their injuries, the Phoenix Police Department announced.

What we know:

21-year-old Eyosiyas Belema Jote, one of the four people shot near 1st Street and Washington Street, died in the hospital on Jan. 3.

Detectives are working with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office regarding changes to the charges against suspected shooter, 22-year-old Keon Joubert, following the victim's death.

The backstory:

In the early hours of Dec. 28, the suspected shooter fired shots outside night clubs, ;eaving three women with non-life-threatening injuries, and the man, now identified as Jote, with life-threatening injuries at the time.

One day later, Joubert was arrested on multiple felony charges related to the investigation, including aggravated assault.

What we don't know:

The identities of the remaining victims, and their current condition, remain unknown.

What's next:

Police are continuing to investigate, and are working on the shooter's charges, as this case has been upgraded to a homicide.

Map of the area of the shooting.