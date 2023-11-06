Victim stabbed in chest, found on sidewalk in Glendale

One person was stabbed in the chest and treated in the parking lot of a Glendale gas station before being rushed to a hospital, police said.

The stabbing happened near 51st and Glendale Avenues on Nov. 6 at around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, the victim was found on the sidewalk and treated in the parking lot of a Chevron gas station before being transported to the hospital. The victim's current condition is unknown.

No suspect information has been released.

Where the stabbing happened: