Victims held at gunpoint while at a Glendale Wells Fargo ATM, and police need help solving the case

The Brief Two people were at a Glendale Wells Fargo ATM when they were held at gunpoint back in June. The police department says it needs help finding out more information about what happened.



The Glendale Police Department needs more information on a scary incident that happened in June where two people were held at gunpoint at an ATM.

The incident happened on June 18 around 4:50 p.m. at a Wells Fargo ATM near 66th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

"The suspect placed a gun on the victim’s back and demanded money. The suspect then forced both victims into their vehicle and struck the male victim with his fist," Glendale Police said in an X post on Oct. 2.

That's about all the information the department has, and that's why it needs the public's help.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Image 1 of 2 ▼