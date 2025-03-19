Expand / Collapse search

Victims identified in deadly chain-reaction crash on I-40

Updated  March 19, 2025 1:22pm MST
Navajo County
The Brief

    • Five people were killed in a crash on March 13 along Interstate 40 near Holbrook.
    • The victims included two teenagers.

HOLBROOK, Ariz. - Five people who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 40 in northern Arizona last week have been identified.

The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. on March 14 near milepost 294, just outside of Holbrook.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a commercial tractor trailer rear-ended a Cadillac Escalade, causing a chain-reaction crash involving a Jeep Wrangler and another commercial tractor trailer.

The victims were identified as:

  • Samuel Case, 51, of Fort Collins, Colorado
  • Sarah Broyel-Case, 50, of Fort Collins
  • Jeet Vikram, 34, of Ozone Park, New York
  • Sophia Case, 17, of Fort Collins
  • Adam Mychajliw, 17, of Scottsdale

Two other people were hurt in the crash, DPS said.

What we don't know:

Authorities didn't say if there would be any charges in connection with the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

What they're saying:

"The collision occurred amid heavy traffic congestion caused by detours from winter storm-related road closures in northern Arizona," DPS spokesman Bart Graves said. "This incident remains under investigation, and further details will be released as they become available."

Dig deeper:

The day before, two people were killed in a crash on I-40 near Williams.

Map of where the crash happened

The Source

  • The Arizona Department of Public Safety and a FOX 10 report on March 16, 2025.

