Victims identified in deadly chain-reaction crash on I-40

Five people who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 40 in northern Arizona last week have been identified.

The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. on March 14 near milepost 294, just outside of Holbrook.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a commercial tractor trailer rear-ended a Cadillac Escalade, causing a chain-reaction crash involving a Jeep Wrangler and another commercial tractor trailer.

The victims were identified as:

Samuel Case, 51, of Fort Collins, Colorado

Sarah Broyel-Case, 50, of Fort Collins

Jeet Vikram, 34, of Ozone Park, New York

Sophia Case, 17, of Fort Collins

Adam Mychajliw, 17, of Scottsdale

Two other people were hurt in the crash, DPS said.

What we don't know:

Authorities didn't say if there would be any charges in connection with the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

What they're saying:

"The collision occurred amid heavy traffic congestion caused by detours from winter storm-related road closures in northern Arizona," DPS spokesman Bart Graves said. "This incident remains under investigation, and further details will be released as they become available."

The day before, two people were killed in a crash on I-40 near Williams.

