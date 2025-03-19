Victims identified in deadly chain-reaction crash on I-40
HOLBROOK, Ariz. - Five people who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 40 in northern Arizona last week have been identified.
The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. on March 14 near milepost 294, just outside of Holbrook.
What we know:
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a commercial tractor trailer rear-ended a Cadillac Escalade, causing a chain-reaction crash involving a Jeep Wrangler and another commercial tractor trailer.
The victims were identified as:
- Samuel Case, 51, of Fort Collins, Colorado
- Sarah Broyel-Case, 50, of Fort Collins
- Jeet Vikram, 34, of Ozone Park, New York
- Sophia Case, 17, of Fort Collins
- Adam Mychajliw, 17, of Scottsdale
Two other people were hurt in the crash, DPS said.
What we don't know:
Authorities didn't say if there would be any charges in connection with the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.
What they're saying:
"The collision occurred amid heavy traffic congestion caused by detours from winter storm-related road closures in northern Arizona," DPS spokesman Bart Graves said. "This incident remains under investigation, and further details will be released as they become available."
Dig deeper:
The day before, two people were killed in a crash on I-40 near Williams.