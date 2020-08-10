Expand / Collapse search
Video captures massive explosion erupting from gas station in Russia

By Austin Williams
Published 
Updated 6 mins ago
News
FOX TV Digital Team

Fiery Explosion Erupts at Gas Station in Russia

According to reports, 13 people were injured, including four employees of the Ministry of Emergencies, which includes the fire service.

MOSCOW - Eyewitnesses captured the dramatic moment an explosion occurred at a gas station in Volgograd, Russia, just 600 miles southeast of Moscow, causing a terrifying mushroom cloud of fire and smoke. 

According to local reports, the blast resulted in 13 injuries, which included four employees of Russia’s Ministry of Emergencies, the agency that contains the nation’s fire services.

According to local media outlet RBC, the explosion was caused by a gas tank fire.

The force of the explosion shook the windows of nearby houses, according to reports.

Storyful contributed to this report.
 