VIDEO: Palmdale sheriff's deputy saves 11-month-old boy who stopped breathing after choking on coin

A Palmdale sheriff's station deputy whose quick-thinking is being hailed a hero after saving the life of an eleven month-old-boy after he stopped breathing.

On Sunday, May 31 security camera video caught the dramatic moment when two frantic women flagged down Deputy Cameron Kinsey with the distressed child and asked for help.

The boy got sick, stopped breathing and lost consciousness while the women were at a park for a protest, authorities said.

Deputy Kinsey quickly ran toward the women assessed the child and performed a "mouth sweep" with his finger and dislodged vomit.

The deputy got the child breathing again.

Paramedics arrived shortly afterward and transported the toddler to the hospital for treatment, authorities said.

According to the L.A. Sheriff's Department Facebook post, "It was later determined the child swallowed a coin, which got lodged in his throat and blocked the airway. It was Deputy Kinsey who opened the airway with the 'mouth sweep' procedure and turned the coin sideways, allowing air to pass through."

“None of that other stuff matters,” said Deputy Kinsey about all the other things going on around him at the time, “Just the baby.”

Doctors say the boy is going to be just fine thanks to Deputy Cameron Kinsey's heroic efforts.