Video: Possible tornado caught on camera in Maryland

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
Severe Weather
FOX 5 DC

Possible tornado caught on camera in Annapolis

Video shows a possible tornado in Annapolis as heavy rain and wind hit the area. (CREDIT: @MarylandBluCrab via Twitter)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Possible tornado activity was caught on camera in Maryland on Wednesday afternoon.

A viewer near Annapolis recorded video of a possible tornado near Annapolis, while another viewer in the Edgewater area also recorded a possible tornado.

The rotation was recorded by Twitter user @myradar – and shared by FOX 5 meteorologist Matthew Cappucci.

Another user - @MarylandBlueCrab - also captured rotation on camera.

Multiple tornado warnings popped up in Virginia and Maryland as the remnants of Hurricane Ida surged into the region.

This is a breaking update - we'll have additional updates as they become available

Video captures possible tornado in Annapolis area

A possible tornado was caught on camera by a viewer in Anne Arundel County. (CREDIT: @EDCBUNER via Twitter)

VIDEO: Possible tornado in Anne Arundel County

A possible tornado was caught on camera from the road on Wednesday in Anne Arundel County. (CREDIT: Matthew Cappucci via @myradar on Twitter)

Possible tornado in Edgewater caught on camera

Video shows a possible tornado caught on camera in the Edgewater area of Maryland. (CREDIT: @BigErnSDMD via Twitter)


 