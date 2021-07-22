Video shows firefighters racing through flames of Tamarack Fire to save homes

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 3:01 PM MST until THU 3:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 2:10 PM MST until THU 5:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 2:51 PM MST until THU 3:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 4:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 2:43 PM MST until THU 3:30 PM MST, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from THU 2:36 PM MST until THU 5:45 PM MST, Graham County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
until THU 3:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 6:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

Video shows firefighters racing through flames of Tamarack Fire to save homes

Published 
Wildfires
KTVU FOX 2

Flames from Northern California wildfires surround firefighters trying to save building

Firefighters battling the Tamarak Fire drove through flames to save a housing complex. Video courtesy of the UC Davis Fire Department

Firefighters go above the call of duty to protect the communities they serve, courageously putting their lives on the line. And sometimes their heroic acts are captured on video.

UC Davis Fire Chief Nathan Trauernicht shared video on Thursday of a crew of his firefighters racing through flames of the Tamarack Fire to protect a housing development. The crew was sent to help battle the out-of-control wildfire that is burning further north in Alpine County.

Trauernicht lauded his crew for their valor saying, "I am so incredibly proud of the bravery of our @ucdavis firefighters as they help protect our state!"

More than 1,200 firefighters are battling the Tamarack Fire, which has flattened at least 10 buildings, forced evacuations in several communities and had closed parts of U.S. 395 in Nevada and California.

It erupted July 4 and was one of nearly two dozen blazes sparked by lightning strikes. 