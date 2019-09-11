Video shows moments Gilbert Police responded to home where 3-year-old was left in car

Heartbreaking video shows the moment Gilbert Police responded to the home where a three-year-old girl was left in the car.

It happened in a neighborhood near Elliott and Higley Roads, and the child was reportedly left in a car for two to three hours. The girl was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The bodycam footage provided by the Gilbert Police Department is redacted, with images blurred. The three videos, however, give the public an idea of what happened when officers arrived at the home.

"I can't believe this s--- is happening," said one person. om my god!" A man said in the video.

There were heart-wrenching screams from the girl's father.

"Yes, my wife is the one who called me. We just didn't drop her off at school," said the father.

The father told officials he got back home at around 8:30 a.m. from taking his kids to school. According to police reports, the child was left in the car for two to three hours, and the temperature at the time was 99°F (~37.22°C).

"We were going on a trip tomorrow, and I was supposed to take her to school," said the father.

An investigation is ongoing.