Video shows procedure done to take product out of people with bad lip injections

FOX 10 is learning more about several Valley women who say they got bad lip injections from a Maricopa woman.

In a new video, we are now seeing the procedure to take the product out of their lips.

"This is an area where I can feel a lot of product," said Dr. Carlos Mata, a plastic surgeon.

The video was taken as Dr. Mata performed on one of the alleged victims who had an unknown substance injected into her lips, after going to a home in Maricopa.

"You can see the product as it's making it's way out," said Dr. Mata. "Looks like pus, but it wasn't pus. If it was filler, it doesn't have that consistency."

Dr. Mata says he's not sure what product was used, but he has an idea.

"Probably some probcel and something else," said Dr. Mata. "When it came out, it wasn't just pus coming out. It was more solid, and usually, when you have collagen, it feels like filler, but it was solid, so there may have been some silicone in their lips."

Advertisement

Some procedures more difficult than others, such as some on the lips and face. There's not much people can do, unless they do a surgical intervention.

"Meaning we have to do something to break the skin and find out where it is," said Dr. Mata, "Some were below the skin, and sometimes, they were in the muscle. That's hard and the reality is, they probably stay in there, and you can no longer use your lips the way you used to."