VIDEO: UPS driver attacked on his delivery route in San Francisco

Police in San Francisco are investigating an attempted robbery after two men targeted a UPS driver.

The incident unfolded on Thursday around 2 p.m. near Gough and Haight streets.

Viewer video obtained by KTVU shows a man trying to steal a package from a 40-year-old delivery driver right in the middle of a street.

When the driver tries to get the box back, his attacker makes a run for it and tries hop in an awaiting getaway car. Karma seems to come back around quick, as the attacker is hit by the getaway car. But the suspect still manages to flee the scene as the getaway driver stops to let the man in.

The UPS driver was able to retrieve the package, but he did sustain a few injuries in the process. He is expected to be OK.