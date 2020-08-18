Expand / Collapse search
Virginia capital moves forward with Black Lives Matter mural

Equity and Inclusion
Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Officials in Virginia’s capital city have approved a proposal for a 200-foot (61-meter) mural displaying the words “Black Lives Matter” to be painted near the state Capitol building.

The Richmond Planning Commission unanimously approved the proposal Monday, news outlets reported.

The artwork, set to be painted in large yellow letters along a downtown street leading to an entrance of Capitol Square, is based on similar projects that were created in Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., San Francisco and New York City, among others, following recent nationwide protests against racial injustice.

Two local artists known for other murals in the city would lead the privately-funded project, news outlets reported.

Venture Richmond, a nonprofit led by business and community leaders, proposed the location of the mural. Deputy Executive Director Anedra Bourne said the placement is significant because of its proximity to the Capitol, City Hall and other prominent features.

The Department of Public Works still needs to approve a permit for the mural, the city’s public art coordinator said. Work on the project is expected to begin in the next month, according to a planning staff report obtained by news outlets.