Officer, suspect hit by car during foot chase in Surprise

The Brief A Surprise officer and a suspect were hit by a car during a foot chase on Feb. 5 near Reems Road and Acoma Drive. Police say the suspect, 30-year-old Rudy Gaitan, died at the hospital. The officer suffered serious injuries and was released from the hospital.



A suspect is dead, and an officer is hurt after they were both hit by a car during a foot chase on Thursday night in Surprise.

What we know:

Surprise Police on Feb. 5 responded to a domestic violence call just after 10:30 p.m. near Reems Road and Acoma Drive.

"While officers were en route, they were informed that a male subject involved had departed the residence on foot and may have been in possession of a weapon," police said.

Once at the scene, an officer found the suspect and ordered him to stop. The suspect refused, ran away and the officer followed.

During the foot chase, both the officer and suspect were hit by a car. Both were taken to a hospital where the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Rudy Gaitan, died. The officer suffered serious injuries, but has since been released from the hospital.

Police say the driver who hit the officer and suspect stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

What's next:

The Peoria Police Department is investigating the incident as part of the West Valley Investigative Response Team.

