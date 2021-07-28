Voice message tells DC cop: ‘I wish they would have killed all of you’ during Capitol riot

article

D.C. police officer Michael Fanone’s testimony on the Capitol riot on Tuesday has yielded some criticism – but a voice message reportedly received reveals another level of venom against the officers who withstood the onslaught of the mob on Jan. 6.

Fanone – who has been an outspoken advocate for the D.C. and Capitol police in the wake of the Capitol riot – shared the audio with TMZ.

The sender – who is never identified – unleashed an expletive-filled tirade against Fanone and the other officers who defended the Capitol following a Trump rally in which the former president reiterated claims that the 2020 election had been stolen from him.

The person behind the voice message also criticized the results of the 2020 election, which current President Joe Biden won.

Along with slurs and curse words, the sender threatened Fanone and other officers, saying "I wish they would have killed all you scumbags."

In addition, he targeted Fanone specifically saying, "I could slap you upside the head with a back hand and knock you out."

WARNING: The audio contains extremely graphic language

Read more updates and listen to the audio on TMZ’s website.

