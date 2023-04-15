Volunteers build beds for Arizona kids in need

Dozens of children in the Valley who do not have a bed will now have one, and it's all thanks to some very generous volunteers.

Rotary Week of Service has officially started.

"All of the rotary clubs in Arizona at the exact same week this week in coordination with National Volunteer Week, we're gonna be doing service project throughout the entire state," said Rotary Club Manager Larry Horton.

Today's mission for the hundreds of volunteers is to build beds that are going to children who don't have one.

"[There] are hundreds of kids in this area in this community," said Horton. "You need that how great would be as opposed [to] just one bed to build a hundred in order to solve that problem."

The non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace partnered up with the volunteers. They will be delivering the final product to kids in need.

"Then we go into people's houses and assemble the beds in their house, so kind of like from scratch to in the house with bedding pillows, stuffed animals the whole thing," said volunteer Lana Ambrose.

"I think after we go on his deliveries, like we all filter, change in our hearts, and truly be in touch, and this is nothing else can give you that feeling besides helping out your own community," said volunteer Jameson Ambrose.