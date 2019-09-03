Walmart offering gift cards in first-ever car seat trade-in until end of September

article

Good news, parents! Now is the perfect time to recycle car seats that are no longer being used in exchange for gift cards.

Walmart is offering $30 gift cards for those who participate in their car seat recycling program. Each household will be limited to two gift cards.

The retailer will be accepting car seats from Sept. 16 through Sept. 30 at participating locations.

This is Walmart’s first-ever car seat recycling event and the company hopes to “recycle every component of the car seats.”

Nearly 4,000 Walmart stores nationwide will participate in the country’s largest car seat recycling event.

A full list of Walmart stores allowing trade-ins can be found here.

Previously, in a similar exchange Target launched a similar initiative to recycle car seats from Sept. 3 to Sept. 13.

In exchange, Target will offer a 20 percent coupon for used car seats. Coupons were valid until Sept. 14, 2019.