Walmart to stop selling 'All Lives Matter' merchandise

Big box retailer Walmart will no longer sell 'All Lives Matter' merchandise on its website following backlash from the public.

“We fundamentally believe all lives do matter and every individual deserves respect,” Walmart said in a statement, FOX 8 reported. “However, as we listened, we came to understand that the way some, but not all, people are using the phrase ‘All Lives Matter’ in the current environment intentionally minimized the focus on the painful reality of racial inequity.”

Walmart says the items were sold by third-party sellers and will be removed 'indefinitely.'

The move comes amid businesses across the world changing policies and taking action to support the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Last week, Walmart announced it would stop displaying the Mississippi state flag in its stores as the flag faces criticism for ties to racism.

“We know the design of the Mississippi state flag is being discussed by various stakeholders,” Walmart spokesperson Anne Hatfield told FOX Business. “While the issue continues to be discussed, we’ve made the decision to remove the Mississippi state flag from display in its current form from our stores.”