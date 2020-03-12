Warnings issued as storm moves through the Valley

article

Officials with the National Weather Service in Phoenix have issued a number of warnings as a storm moves through the Valley.

According to the NWS Phoenix's Twitter page, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Glendale, Peoria and Sun City until 2:45 p.m., and a Significant Weather Advisory has been issued for Maricopa County and Pinal Counties until 2:45 p.m. as well.

NWS officials say lightning, hail, gusty winds and isolated funnel clouds are possible with the storm.

Weather officials have also issued a Flash Flood Watch for various parts of South Central Arizona.

ADOT officials say drivers should be careful if they are out on the road, and they should also slow down.

