Warren Police say driver who hit and killed 5-year-old boy ditched SUV, tried to go to work

Warren Police said a 22-year-old man was arrested in Detroit just hours after he allegedly hit and killed 5-year-old Preston Singleton while the boy was riding his bike across Van Dyke. Police also said he knew he hit a child but kept driving anyway.

Warren police arrested the Detroit man just hours after the fatal crash happened as Preston, who was on his bike crossing Van Dyke, was struck. Additionally, Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the man responsible knew that he hit a child and kept going before ditching his SUV and went to work in Sterling Heights.

Preston's father, Christopher, met FOX 2 at Van Dyke and Stephenson, where his son was struck and a memorial has been set up. He said this all feels like a terrible nightmare.

"It's just like a bad dream. It's hard to comprehend. It just happened less than 24 hours (ago). I want to wake up from this. I just want to hug him and bring him back. The kid was full of life. He lit up every room. He was so happy and just enjoyed life. My fondest memory is when he said - I asked him who he loves and he said anybody that knows me. It was just a happy moment that I'll never forget," he said.

Preston's grandmother shared a photo of the young boy with FOX 2 and said he was on his bike with his aunt and other family members.

Around 9:45 Tuesday night, Dwyer said the driver was speeding up to try to beat a red light. That's when Preston was hit while crossing the street.

"This is a true tragedy. A 5-year-old boy on his bicycle was probably thrown maybe 80 feet," Dwyer said. "The driver continued to go northbound on Van Dyke into Sterling Heights."

Eventually, Dwyer said the 22-year-old man ditched his Jeep in a Taco Bell parking lot at 16 Mile and Van Dyke and went to work.

"Actually he reported to work at the Chrysler plant," Dwyer said. "It appeared he showed no remorse at all. He knew it was a young child and, knowing that he continued to go through Sterling Heights and go to work without any thought or anything - sympathy or compassion towards the 5-year-old victim."

Commissioner Dwyer says they're working on a vehicular manslaughter warrant and the suspect is expected to be arraigned Thursday. Police are still searching the vehicle, reviewing surveillance video, and have performed a blood draw on the suspect to determine if he was under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.