Watch as a grateful nation pays tribute to heroes through music in ‘Fire Fight Australia’

When devastating fires began tearing across the country of Australia, heroic firefighters, rescue workers and animal organizations stepped in, risking their lives to help those most in need.

“Fire Fight Australia,” a concert benefiting those on the front lines of the flames, was born out of an effort to highlight their heroism.

Viewers across the United States will have the chance to watch the historic television music event when the “Fire Fight Australia” benefit concert airs on FOX on Feb. 29.

The concert took place on Feb. 16 in Sydney, with all proceeds going directly toward organizations that provided rescue, recovery, and rehabilitation assistance to those impacted by the devastating Australian bushfires.

According to the BBC, a landmass nearly the size of England was burned in Australia, with hundreds of millions of animals believed to have been killed in the blazes.

The bushfires started near the end of September 2019, spreading to cause massive damage in November, and only subsiding in February 2020. By that point, the fires had impacted nearly all corners of the oceanic country, destroying thousands of homes and prompting a swath of volunteers to assist professional firefighters in combating the blaze.

Several artists, entertainers, and celebrities voiced their support for those impacted by the fires, donating millions of dollars to assist in recovery efforts.

Olivia Newton-John will host FOX’s special on the concert, which includes performances from artists such as 5 Seconds of Summer, Michael Bublé and more. Queen + Adam Lambert even took the stage, recreating the band’s infamous set from 1985’s Live Aid, which has often been referred to as the “greatest live gig” of all time.

Watch “Fire Fight Australia” on FOX on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 11 p.m. ET / PT.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. This station is owned by the FOX corporation.

