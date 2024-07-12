Watch Fire in San Carlos leaves 13 homes completely leveled as community tries to rally

The Watch Fire started north of San Carlos and according to fire officials it was human caused, and likely arson.

Then the monsoon storm came in and pushed the flames back into a neighborhood, leaving a trail of destruction behind.

It’s like a wildfire war zone with more than a dozen homes destroyed, some 75 people displaced.

Maps of where the Watch Fire burned

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Map of where the Watch Fire was burning.

It started July 10, fueled by dry brush and hot weather and pushed by strong monsoon winds.

As of 6:00 PM on July 12 it has burned 13 homes, 2,007 acres and is 0% contained.

But some homes are still standing next to ones that were destroyed.

Creating defensible space saves one homeowner's property

Patrick Victor's home is still standing thanks to some prudent preparation, creating a defensible space around the outside of his home.

"Keep the areas clear of debris," he said. "That saved us. Save the area you know?"

Others were not so lucky.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Watch Fire (SkyFOX photo)

Kathy Sisto's home stood for three generations until it was caught in the fire and burned.

"I gotta be strong for my grandkids. I have to be there for them," she said.

Local radio station provides aid for those in need

Local radio station - KYAY - is the hub of information in the area, broadcasting the latest information to and from tribal leaders.

"We are a lot of elderly people that don’t know technology. So we are all radio all day," said Ardell Ganilla who works at KYAY.

They are directing families to places where they can receive assistance and providing updates on the destruction.

Thankfully, no one was badly hurt or killed in the fire.

Extensive damage and harsh conditions made it difficult for firefighters to battle the blaze overnight.

Crews spent the day cutting burned branches, stamping out hot spots and moving power lines.

"Then when the storm cells came through and pushed the fire into the down into other structures," said firefighter Christine Thompson.

Rebuilding the Apache way

So next, residents will rebuild and recover. It’s the Apache way.

"We will stand strong. That’s historically how Apache people are so we’ll just move forward with hopes and prayers," Victor said.