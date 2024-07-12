Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Central La Paz, North Phoenix/Glendale, Cave Creek/New River, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Kofa, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, New River Mesa, Superior, Deer Valley, Parker Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Buckeye/Avondale, Gila Bend, Tonopah Desert, East Valley, Yuma County, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Rio Verde/Salt River, Central Phoenix, Northwest Valley
10
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 10:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 7:15 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Watch Fire in San Carlos leaves 13 homes completely leveled as community tries to rally

By and
Updated  July 12, 2024 6:10pm MST
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

Watch Fire leaves San Carlos community in shambles

A historic Arizona town is reeling but coming together after the Watch Fire, a human-caused wildfire that officials believe was human caused, left dozens of homes destroyed and more than 1,000 acres burned. FOX 10's Brian Webb has the latest.

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Watch Fire started north of San Carlos and according to fire officials it was human caused, and likely arson.

Then the monsoon storm came in and pushed the flames back into a neighborhood, leaving a trail of destruction behind. 

It’s like a wildfire war zone with more than a dozen homes destroyed, some 75 people displaced. 

Maps of where the Watch Fire burned

Image 1 of 2

Map of where the Watch Fire was burning.

It started July 10, fueled by dry brush and hot weather and pushed by strong monsoon winds. 

As of 6:00 PM on July 12 it has burned 13 homes, 2,007 acres and is 0% contained.

But some homes are still standing next to ones that were destroyed. 

Creating defensible space saves one homeowner's property

Patrick Victor's home is still standing thanks to some prudent preparation, creating a defensible space around the outside of his home.

"Keep the areas clear of debris," he said. "That saved us. Save the area you know?"

Others were not so lucky.

Image 1 of 3

Watch Fire (SkyFOX photo)

Kathy Sisto's home stood for three generations until it was caught in the fire and burned.

"I gotta be strong for my grandkids. I have to be there for them," she said.

Local radio station provides aid for those in need

Local radio station - KYAY - is the hub of information in the area, broadcasting the latest information to and from tribal leaders.

"We are a lot of elderly people that don’t know technology. So we are all radio all day," said Ardell Ganilla who works at KYAY.

They are directing families to places where they can receive assistance and providing updates on the destruction.

Thankfully, no one was badly hurt or killed in the fire. 

Extensive damage and harsh conditions made it difficult for firefighters to battle the blaze overnight.

Crews spent the day cutting burned branches, stamping out hot spots and moving power lines. 

"Then when the storm cells came through and pushed the fire into the down into other structures," said firefighter Christine Thompson.

Fire rips through historic AZ town l FOX 10 Talks

Ron Hoon and Syleste Rodriguez discuss local and national headlines, including the latest on a wildfire in southeastern Arizona that has forced people to evacuate.

Rebuilding the Apache way

So next, residents will rebuild and recover. It’s the Apache way. 

"We will stand strong. That’s historically how Apache people are so we’ll just move forward with hopes and prayers," Victor said.