More than 20 cows escape slaughterhouse in Pico Rivera, 1 person hurt

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
PICO RIVERA, Calif. - One person is hurt after more than 20 cows escaped from a slaughterhouse in Pico Rivera Tuesday night.

The runaway cows prompted a police scene at a culdesac near Beverly Road and Durfee Avenue. The injured person was taken to the hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies say.

After deputies made initial attempts to round up the cows, some began sprinting from the scene, prompting an animal pursuit.

No other injuries were reported in the bizarre incident. However, at one point one of the four-legged police chase suspect was hit by a car. It didn't take long for the cow to get back up and walk away from the crash scene.

