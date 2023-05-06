Watch: Terrified commuters smash windows to escape smoke-filled London train

Harrowing video shows commuters in London smashing windows of a subway to escape after the train car filled up with smoke.

Video shows people on the platform using backpacks and other items to break windows. Other subway riders are seen wedged between the train's doors to get out.

Footage from Jake Sharp shows chaos as people leave the underground London Tube station.

READ MORE: 9 injured in fire at Houston chemical plant

Sharp told Storyful that "the doors did not or would not open" despite smoke in the cars, and said "workmen on the platform" used their "hammers and other tools to smash all the windows for everyone to get out."