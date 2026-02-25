Suspect accused of ramming Glendale police cruiser, crashing through church fence

The Brief A suspect is back in custody following a multi-city crime spree that included allegedly assaulting officers and stealing a car and a teenage boy's shoes. The rampage ended in Glendale after he reportedly rammed a police cruiser, crashed through a church fence, and robbed a 14-year-old boy of his shoes and bicycle. The suspect faces a long list of new charges in addition to active warrants for violent tendencies and his status as a documented member of the Mexican Mafia.



Glendale Police say a known gang member with a criminal past is back behind bars after a multi-city rampage that included vehicle theft and an assault on officers.

What we know:

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old John Graff, is accused of beating his girlfriend in Casa Grande last month and stealing her pickup truck. Four days later, police located Graff at a Super Star Car Wash near 67th Avenue and Olive Avenue.

Body camera footage captured the moment officers closed in on Graff as he was vacuuming the truck. In the video, an officer can be heard shouting, "Don’t go back in the car. Hands up, open the door."

What they're saying:

Investigators say Graff ignored the commands, got into the truck, and backed into a police cruiser, nearly pinning an officer against the vehicle. He reportedly rammed the patrol car a second time before speeding away.

Graff then drove into oncoming traffic and crashed the truck through a fence at Faith Baptist Church, located near 75th and Glendale avenues., according to police.

Dig deeper:

Graff allegedly abandoned the vehicle and approached a 14-year-old boy near a Walmart. Detectives say Graff told the teenager he was running from the police, offered to buy the boy's Nike shoes, and showed him cash. After putting on the shoes, Graff reportedly stole them along with the teen's bicycle.

Officers eventually caught up with Graff near 37th Avenue and Cheery Lynn Road.

Footage of the arrest shows officers ordering Graff to walk backward toward them before taking him into custody without further incident.

"Turn around and walk backward towards me I’m not gonna hurt you keep waking backwards," officers told Graff." Good. Put your hands behind your back you’re being treated like man, right?"

The backstory:

Records show Graff had two active warrants at the time of his arrest: one out of Scottsdale for violent tendencies and another out of Casa Grande, where he is noted as a documented member of the Mexican Mafia. Graff has previously served time in prison for theft, drug violations, and weapons charges.