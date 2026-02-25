Accusations over Epstein files; latest on Nancy Guthrie | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - Investigators return to Nancy Guthrie's home; accusation made over Epstein files; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, February 25, 2026.
1. Nancy Guthrie latest
We're now in the fourth week of the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.
2. New clues in Maleeka Boone case
The FBI says after further investigation, 8-year-old Maleeka "Mollie" Boone may have been a victim of a hit-and-run.
3. Arizona woman "failed by the system"
"She was failed by the system as much as society was." As Angela Bouck crossed the center line in a fatal 2025 crash, her history of bipolar disorder & lack of a mental competency evaluation reveals a breakdown in Arizona’s behavioral healthcare system.
4. New allegations over missing Epstein files
The Justice Department is accused of withholding Jeffrey Epstein case files connected to a woman "who accused President Trump of heinous crimes."
5. New Buc-ee's locations (and Arizona is on the list!)
Buc-ee’s is expanding into several states, with massive new locations set to open in 2026 and 2027.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Are the 90s making a comeback? Looks like it this weekend. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details.
