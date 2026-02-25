Expand / Collapse search

Accusations over Epstein files; latest on Nancy Guthrie | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  February 25, 2026 6:30pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Investigators return to Nancy Guthrie's home; accusation made over Epstein files; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

1. Nancy Guthrie latest

Featured

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 25 latest updates
article

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 25 latest updates

We're now in the fourth week of the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.

2. New clues in Maleeka Boone case

Featured

FBI: New lead in death of Maleeka 'Mollie' Boone, 8, points to vehicle strike
article

FBI: New lead in death of Maleeka 'Mollie' Boone, 8, points to vehicle strike

The FBI says after further investigation, 8-year-old Maleeka "Mollie" Boone may have been a victim of a hit-and-run.

3. Arizona woman "failed by the system" 

Featured

She showed warnings of a failing behavioral health system in rural AZ. Her crisis turned deadly.
article

She showed warnings of a failing behavioral health system in rural AZ. Her crisis turned deadly.

"She was failed by the system as much as society was." As Angela Bouck crossed the center line in a fatal 2025 crash, her history of bipolar disorder & lack of a mental competency evaluation reveals a breakdown in Arizona’s behavioral healthcare system.

4. New allegations over missing Epstein files

Featured

Missing Epstein files: Trump sexual assault claims withheld, lawmakers say
article

Missing Epstein files: Trump sexual assault claims withheld, lawmakers say

The Justice Department is accused of withholding Jeffrey Epstein case files connected to a woman "who accused President Trump of heinous crimes."

5. New Buc-ee's locations (and Arizona is on the list!)

Featured

Buc-ee’s is expanding to several new states; here’s where
article

Buc-ee’s is expanding to several new states; here’s where

Buc-ee’s is expanding into several states, with massive new locations set to open in 2026 and 2027.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 2/25/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 2/25/26

Are the 90s making a comeback? Looks like it this weekend. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details.

Get the Full Forecast

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews