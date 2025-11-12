Waymo to begin service on Phoenix freeways

article

The Brief Waymo says it will be expanding its rider service to Phoenix-area freeways. Riders who hail trips through the Waymo app "can express interest in being among the first to experience a freeway ride directly in the app," the company said. In addition to Phoenix, Waymo will also now offer freeway rides in Los Angeles and San Francisco.



Waymo says it will expand its service to Phoenix freeways.

What we know:

According to a news release, the autonomous transportation company will offer riders trips using freeways across Los Angeles, Phoenix and San Francisco.

Riders will continue to hail trips through the Waymo app "and can express interest in being among the first to experience a freeway ride directly in the app."

Waymo says it has been operating freeway rides for over a year.

What they're saying:

"Achieving fully autonomous freeway operations is a profound engineering feat—easy to conceive, yet hard to truly master," co-CEO Dmitri Dolgov said in a statement. "This milestone is a powerful testament to the maturity of our operations and technology. We are proud to begin offering riders in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Phoenix trips that use freeways as we continue to scale the Waymo Driver, always guided by safety."