Waymo expands driverless rideshare service - here's where you can use it

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Transportation
FOX 10 Phoenix

Waymo expands driverless rideshare service

Starting July 7, riders can now get an autonomous vehicle further north and south of Phoenix.

PHOENIX - Waymo is expanding its driverless rideshare service through the Phoenix area.

Now, Waymo One riders will be able to access an extra 45 square miles of the Valley. The expansion reaches further north to uptown Phoenix and the Gainey Ranch area and as far south as South Mountain Village.

The service is also expanding further east to downtown Mesa. Some Valley landmarks now in the rideshare service's working area include Camelback Mountain, McCormick Ranch and The Farm at South Mountain.

Map of Waymo's expanded area of service.

Map of Waymo's expanded area of service.

It's a total of 225 square miles now covered by Waymo.

The company says they are currently providing more than 10,000 trips to riders per week.