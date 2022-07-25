‘We Met in Virtual Reality’ review: An HBO documentary shot entirely in VR

article

Editor's note: This review originally ran as part of our coverage of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 26, 2022. It has been republished in light of the film's debut on HBO and HBO Max on July 27.

While the COVID-19 pandemic forced us all to turn to the Internet to find community (largely through Zoom and/or more traditional social media), VRChat offers a more immersive, creative experience: Users of the online virtual world platform can create their own avatars and worlds, allowing them to dream up a digital self of infinite possibility. Want to look like a buxom catgirl? Have at it. A spiky-haired anime character with rippling muscles? More power to you. Kermit the Frog? You do you, boo.

But the heartwarming key to Joe Hunting’s inviting, humanistic documentary "We Met in Virtual Reality" is the utter lack of condescension he exhibits toward his subjects. Tracking a number of communities in VRChat, including several couples who met on the platform and now engage in long-distance relationships, Hunting focuses on the freedom these kaleidoscopic virtual worlds lend to their inhabitants. We see neurodivergent people seeking the comfort of community, queer folks using the freedom of their avatars to explore their true selves, women exploring their sexual freedom in the anonymity of digital space and so on.

Tucked away in these manufactured worlds, Hunting’s subjects have found a place to call their own — to fall in love, to explore themselves, to while away a few short hours and leave the trials of the workday behind in a place where they won’t be judged. Yes, there are giggles to be had at the sight of glitching avatars of increasing levels of ridiculousness talking to each other in fantastical environments or the wonky physics of VR pool games.

But the sound of the held-back tears in someone’s voice as they walk down a virtual aisle to marry their sweetheart, or the sight of a Deaf user signing goodbye to a brother lost to suicide before sending their soul to rest in a virtual lantern ceremony — those moments tell a very different story. As virtual as the venue may be, the love and connections formed inside it are as tear-jerkingly human as they come.

Grade: A

Rated TV-MA. 91 minutes. Documentary. Dir: Joe Hunting. "We Met in Virtual Reality" debuts on HBO and HBO Max on July 27.

