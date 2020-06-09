‘We need justice’: Hundreds of marchers take the streets in Mesa

A demonstration in Mesa on Tuesday had marchers walking from from city hall to the Mesa Police Department, demanding police reform amid national unrest after George Floyd's death.

Just after 6:30 p.m., the crowd quickly grew to about 500 demonstrators, all with the same message.

"It's time. It's long over due. We're just tired of seeing this brutality and no justice. We need justice," said marcher N'Neka Gaines

Many held signs that read "Black Lives Matter," marching along with chants like, "I can't breathe" and "Hands up, don't shoot."

This is the same tune as the thousands of protests not only here in Arizona, but throughout the country.

On the way to the police department, businesses opened their lobbys to protesters who need water, restrooms or a place to sit and charge their devices.

Several businesses set out water for protesters marching along main street showing their support to the movement.

No word yet if another demonstration is being held in Mesa Wednesday.

