Phoenix Police to suspend carotid control technique training and use

Amid over a week of protests over police brutality and race relations, Phoenix Police officials have announced changes to training, as well as tactics their officers use.

In a tweet, police officials say the department will immediately suspend the training and use of the Carotid Control Technique.

"We can't function as a department without the trust of our community and there are adjustments we can make to strengthen that trust,” said Chief Jeri Williams in a statement.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.