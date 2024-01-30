Webcams - Downtown Phoenix

Click on the video's play button to view the live webcam.
Stay connected to news and weather with real-time alerts and interactive radars by downloading FOX 10's mobile apps, and make sure to allow notifications.
More webcams:
Related
Phoenix - South Mountain tower cam view
Related
Sedona, AZ - red rocks view
Related
Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium view
Related
Daytona Beach, Florida views.
Related
Clearwater Beach views west of Tampa, Florida.
Related
San Francisco Bay view from Oakland, CA
Related
Oxon Hill, MD view of National Harbor
Related
Port Canaveral view east of Orlando, Florida.
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: