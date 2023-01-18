Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Gila County
8
Hard Freeze Watch
from SAT 1:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Hard Freeze Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 8:00 PM MST until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Advisory
until SAT 11:45 PM MST, Greenlee County
River Flood Advisory
until FRI 12:00 PM MST, Graham County

Wedding ring disappears from 92-year-old woman's hand at Monroe nursing home

By Brandon Hudson and FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Michigan
FOX 2 Detroit

Family believes someone stole ring from woman's finger at nursing home

A week after a 92-year-old woman moved into a Monroe County nursing home, her wedding ring she has worn for 50 years disappeared from her finger. Her family believes it was stolen off her hand.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - For 50 years, Sandy Desautels' mother has worn her wedding ring.

"My dad’s been dead 10 years in May. My mom was never the same after dad died. She held on to those rings because it held on to my dad," she said.

Desautels said she has never seen her 92-year-old mother without her ring.

missing ring

"Whenever you try to maneuver them, even look at them, if you try to spin them around, she clinches up and she says no. You don’t touch her rings," she said.

However, something happened to the ring and others she wears a week after her mother, who has Alzheimer's dementia, moved into a Monroe nursing home.

"I moved the blankets and pulled her hand out, and I froze. The rings were gone. I just froze and started yelling," Desautels said. "We realize there were some light scratches on the knuckle there where the ring sat. So there was clearly some back and forth of someone working the rings."

Desautels spoke to the nursing home management, but she believes someone stole the ring between her last visit Saturday afternoon and Monday. 

FOX 2 reached out to the nursing home, which said an investigation is being conducted. However, the nursing home could not confirm or deny if the woman had the rings on when she checked in.

"Disappointed. I don’t know who would’ve said that because everybody that was here on her check-in knew that they were there," Desautels said. 

Desautels said she isn't complaining about the care her mother receives at the home – she just wants the rings.

"My sister, my family, and I just want our rings back," she said.