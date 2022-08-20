Wendy's pulls lettuce from sandwiches amid E. coli outbreak

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 7:41 AM MST until SAT 11:30 AM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 8:45 AM MST until SAT 11:45 AM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 8:18 AM MST until SAT 11:15 AM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Warning
until SAT 11:45 AM MST, La Paz County
Flood Warning
from SAT 3:06 AM MST until SAT 12:00 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 12:45 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 11:45 AM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 12:30 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 8:49 AM MST until SAT 12:00 PM MST, Graham County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 8:53 AM MST until SAT 12:45 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County

Wendy's pulls lettuce from sandwiches amid E. coli outbreak

Published 
Food and Drink
Associated Press
A triple cheeseburger combo is arranged for a photograph in article

File Photo - A triple cheeseburger combo is arranged for a photograph in a Wendy's restaurant in Littleton, Colorado, U.S., on Thursday, April 24, 2008. (Photo by Matthew Staver/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The fast-food chain Wendy’s says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is trying to determine whether romaine lettuce is the source of an E. coli outbreak that has sickened at least 37 people and whether romaine used at Wendy’s was also served or sold at other businesses.

The CDC said one person was also sickened in Indiana. A message was left with Wendy's about lettuce on sandwiches in that state.

The CDC said there is no evidence that romaine sold in grocery stores is linked to the E. coli outbreak. The agency also said it is not advising people to stop eating at Wendy’s or not to eat romaine lettuce.

E. coli: How it spreads, symptoms and how to prevent illness

Some strains of E. coli, a bacteria that live in the intestines of people and animals, can be particularly dangerous to infants, young children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

Wendy’s says lettuce used in its salads is different and not affected by its decision to pull the lettuce from sandwiches. The company said it is cooperating with the CDC.

"As a company, we are committed to upholding our high standards of food safety and quality," Wendy's said in a statement.