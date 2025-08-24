Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, East Valley, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Central La Paz, New River Mesa, Northwest Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Kofa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Central Phoenix, Parker Valley, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
5
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 8:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau
Flood Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

West-MEC offers one-of-a-kind aviation maintenance program

By
Published  August 24, 2025 5:40pm MST
Education
FOX 10 Phoenix
Hands-on West-MEC aviation program gives students a career boost

Hands-on West-MEC aviation program gives students a career boost

The Brief

    • Western Maricopa Education Center offers the state's only hands-on aviation maintenance program for high school students, teaching them to repair and maintain aircraft.
    • The program gives students valuable, in-demand skills and certifications, with instructors saying graduates are getting jobs right out of high school with airlines and other companies.

Students at the Western Maricopa Education Center have access to a one-of-a-kind aviation maintenance program that gives high schoolers hands-on experience and valuable job skills.

What we know:

The program, the only one of its kind in the state, teaches students how to repair and maintain aircraft mechanical systems. The curriculum emphasizes preventive maintenance and the importance of ensuring parts do not outlast their lifetime.

"It's a really important job, you have to know what you're doing," student Jasmine Reyes Rodriguez said. "The first thing they introduce us to is a human factor course ... what could go wrong. You have to make sure you're doing everything by the book."

Students work on a variety of aircraft daily in the school's hangar for 4.5 hours a day, five days a week.

Instructor Jay McDowell said the program started with three aircraft and now has eight or nine.

"The demand for mechanics and skills that these kids are coming out with... they're getting jobs right out of here with airlines, cargos, general aviation," McDowell said.

Student Torben Jethrowellever said he heard about the program through his uncle, who fixed Chinooks for the Army.

"I heard about this program and I loved maintenance stuff and aviation," he said.

Dig deeper:

Students in the program can also earn certifications to make them career-ready right after high school.

The Source

  • FOX 10's Dominique Newland reported on this story through interviews with Jasmine Reyes Rodriguez, Jay McDowell and Torben Jethrowellever.

EducationTransportationMaricopa CountyNews